Sports
Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Likely to Break NFL Viewership Records
Dallas, Texas — The Thanksgiving Day clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys is poised to shatter NFL viewership records this Thursday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.
According to CBS lead play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, this matchup features three iconic brands in American culture: the Cowboys, the Chiefs, and the Thanksgiving holiday.
Current viewership records may be in jeopardy. The record for most viewers was set in 2022, with a late-afternoon game between the Cowboys and Giants attracting 42 million viewers. An earlier matchup between the Giants and 49ers in 1990 had 41.55 million viewers.
The NFL’s decision to showcase its two highest-profile teams on Thanksgiving signifies a strategic choice aimed at maximizing viewership. Both teams are currently vying for playoff positions, heightening interest among fans. The Cowboys are coming off a thrilling win over the Eagles, and the Chiefs secured a close overtime victory against the Colts.
CBS Sports president David Berson acknowledged the significance of this game, pairing two major brands during peak viewing time. Both teams’ positive momentum and exciting finishes could boost the overall audience.
Nantz expressed optimism for a competitive game, stating that if the score remains close, the viewership could potentially reach 50 million. Last year’s Thanksgiving games averaged 34.2 million viewers, the highest for that day on record.
Historic viewership has been consistently attributed to both the Chiefs and Cowboys over the years, with the Chiefs finishing their 2024 season as CBS’s most-watched season since 1998.
The two teams last faced off in November 2021, where the Chiefs emerged victorious in a 17-9 game viewed by over 28 million fans, making it one of the year’s top broadcasts.
As anticipation builds for the holiday showdown, Nantz emphasized the excitement surrounding the matchup, noting its potential to leave a lasting mark on sports television history.
Recent Posts
- Flyers’ Tyson Foerster Injured in Game Against Penguins
- WWE Raw Set for Exciting Matches in Glendale Tonight
- Jordon Hudson Shows Off New Mercedes-Benz in North Carolina
- Grayson Allen Out for Suns Against Lakers Due to Illness
- FDNY Hosts Holiday Signing Event on Giving Tuesday
- Giants Rookie QB Jaxson Dart Returns Amid Concerns Over Concussions
- Giants Seek To Replace Coach Amid Losing Streak and Search Dilemmas
- Midge Purce to Make History on ManningCast This Monday
- Jaxson Dart Cleared to Start for Giants After Concussion Recovery
- Bucks Snap Seven-Game Skid with Win Over Nets
- Jey Uso and LA Knight Clash in Semifinals Tonight
- Eli Manning Responds to Ole Miss Coaching Rumors Amid Kiffin Departure
- Patriots Prepare for Giants Amid Captain’s Key Contributions
- Kimora Lee Simmons Returns to Reality TV with New Series on E!
- Drake Maye Leads Early Pro Bowl Voting as NFL Stars Shine
- Mike Kafka Faces Do-or-Die Moment as Giants Face Patriots
- Damien Leone Hints Rhea Ripley May Join ‘Terrifier 4’
- Randy Moss’s 1998 Thanksgiving Game Still Resonates with NFL Fans
- Disney’s Holiday Spectacular Returns for Its 10th Anniversary This December
- Trump Selects New Fed Chair Amid Economic Uncertainty