Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Likely to Break NFL Viewership Records

Dallas, Texas — The Thanksgiving Day clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys is poised to shatter NFL viewership records this Thursday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

According to CBS lead play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, this matchup features three iconic brands in American culture: the Cowboys, the Chiefs, and the Thanksgiving holiday.

Current viewership records may be in jeopardy. The record for most viewers was set in 2022, with a late-afternoon game between the Cowboys and Giants attracting 42 million viewers. An earlier matchup between the Giants and 49ers in 1990 had 41.55 million viewers.

The NFL’s decision to showcase its two highest-profile teams on Thanksgiving signifies a strategic choice aimed at maximizing viewership. Both teams are currently vying for playoff positions, heightening interest among fans. The Cowboys are coming off a thrilling win over the Eagles, and the Chiefs secured a close overtime victory against the Colts.

CBS Sports president David Berson acknowledged the significance of this game, pairing two major brands during peak viewing time. Both teams’ positive momentum and exciting finishes could boost the overall audience.

Nantz expressed optimism for a competitive game, stating that if the score remains close, the viewership could potentially reach 50 million. Last year’s Thanksgiving games averaged 34.2 million viewers, the highest for that day on record.

Historic viewership has been consistently attributed to both the Chiefs and Cowboys over the years, with the Chiefs finishing their 2024 season as CBS’s most-watched season since 1998.

The two teams last faced off in November 2021, where the Chiefs emerged victorious in a 17-9 game viewed by over 28 million fans, making it one of the year’s top broadcasts.

As anticipation builds for the holiday showdown, Nantz emphasized the excitement surrounding the matchup, noting its potential to leave a lasting mark on sports television history.