Sports
Chiefs Extend George Karlaftis’ Contract for $93 Million
Kansas City, MO — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed defensive end George Karlaftis to a four-year contract extension worth $93 million, including $62 million guaranteed. The announcement was made on Sunday, just before the team’s training camp begins.
Karlaftis, the 30th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been a crucial player for the Chiefs, recording 24.5 sacks during his first three seasons. He demonstrated his value last season with a career-high 28 pressures and four sacks in the postseason, further establishing himself as a key component of the team’s defense.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach praised Karlaftis for his consistent performance and leadership on the field. “George has shown remarkable growth and dedication to the game, making this investment a smart move for our future,” Veach said.
The Chiefs aimed to solidify their defense ahead of training camp, having not selected a defensive lineman in the first round since Dontari Poe. With Karlaftis and star defensive tackle Chris Jones under contract, the team looks to strengthen its pass rush further.
As Karlaftis turns 24 this year, the Chiefs anticipate his best seasons are still ahead. If he maintains health and continues to improve, he could secure even more lucrative deals in the future.
Amidst financial commitments, the Chiefs are also considering a potential extension for cornerback Trent McDuffie, the 21st overall pick from the same 2022 draft class. As the Chiefs manage their roster and salaries, fans remain hopeful for continued success in the upcoming NFL seasons.
