Chiefs Face Struggles Ahead of Must-Win Game Against Texans

Kansas City, MO – The Kansas City Chiefs are headed into a crucial Week 14 matchup against the Houston Texans with significant challenges. On December 1, the team announced that starting left tackle Josh Simmons would be out for a minimum of four games due to a wrist injury, a blow to an already struggling offensive line.

This week, injury reports revealed that both starting right guard Trey Smith and starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor are also doubtful to play against the Texans. These issues compound the Chiefs’ offensive difficulties, which have already included a lack of a consistent rushing attack and challenges in protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

<p"The offensive line has been a concern for us all season," Mahomes acknowledged. "Without three starters against a strong Texans defense, it’s daunting, but we have to find a way to adapt and succeed."

The Texans have been outstanding defensively in 2025, allowing an average of just 265.7 yards per game, the lowest in the league. Head coach DeMeco Ryans has led a unit that excels at pressuring quarterbacks, putting even more pressure on Mahomes to perform without solid protection.

<p"Our defense is tough, but we’re focused on collaborating and finding gaps to exploit," Mahomes said. "Every member of the offense needs to step up and tackle our challenges head-on."

Additionally, the Chiefs are on the edge of the playoff picture with a record of 6-6. With postseason hopes hanging by a thread, Mahomes expressed the urgency of their situation: “If we are going to make the playoffs, we need to win out. That’s our mindset as we prepare for the Texans.”

The pressure increases as the Chiefs prepare for their Sunday Night Football clash at Arrowhead Stadium. A loss could drop their playoff chances significantly, leaving them with an 11% likelihood of making it to the postseason.

As kickoff approaches, the Chiefs know the stakes are high, and a strong performance against the Texans is crucial to revive their playoff ambitions.