Chiefs Fall to Cowboys, Playoff Hopes Dwindle

Dallas, Texas – The Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff hopes are teetering after a hard-fought 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys, known for hosting games on this holiday since 1966, showcased a strong performance to overcome the Chiefs, despite Patrick Mahomes’ impressive four touchdown passes during his return to Texas.

The Chiefs have participated in five out of the last six Super Bowls, claiming three victories. However, their current record stands at 6-6, putting them in jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

In a game full of twists, the Cowboys trailed 14-17 at halftime, but took control with a strong second half. The Chiefs initially regained the lead at 21-20 early in the fourth quarter, but Dallas regrouped, scoring 11 points on back-to-back possessions. Dak Prescott directed the Cowboys’ offense effectively, maintaining their edge, even with a late response from Kansas City.

This victory marks Dallas’ third consecutive win, following a comeback against last year’s Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys now hold a record of 6-5-1, keeping their postseason aspirations alive. They remain second in the NFC East, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles (8-3), while the Chiefs are currently behind the Denver Broncos (9-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) in the AFC West.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers faced off against the Detroit Lions, securing a 31-24 victory. With this win, the Packers improved to 8-3-1. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns, including a key performance by Dontayvion Wicks who scored twice. The Bears lead the NFC North with an 8-3 record.

In other news, the Cincinnati Bengals broke a four-game losing streak, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 32-14 at home. Joe Burrow returned from a nine-week injury absence and passed for 261 yards and two touchdowns, leading to a much-needed win for Cincinnati, which now has a record of 2-8.