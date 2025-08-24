Chiefs Prepare for Season with Key Offensive Line Changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have revamped their offensive line once again as they approach the regular season. Rookie Josh Simmons is poised to start at left tackle, while free agent Jaylon Moore has shown versatility during training camp by competing at both tackle spots and possibly guard.

Kingsley Suamataia has been given a chance to earn the starting left guard position, though his inconsistent performance might push Kansas City to consider other options before the season opener. Known for his strength as a run blocker, the BYU alum has struggled in pass protection, raising concerns for a team that relies heavily on the passing game.

Mike Caliendo has filled in effectively at left guard as well, creating a competitive atmosphere as the team evaluates their options. The Chiefs are also exploring potential outside signings to solidify their offensive line, with a few veterans still available on the market.

One notable name is Dalton Risner, who has experience in the AFC West with the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings. With 81 career starts, Risner’s combination of skill sets could make him a valuable addition to the Chiefs.

Another potential target is Mason, who previously played for the New England Patriots. Although he may not be at his peak performance, his experience could provide stability for the Chiefs as they finalize their roster.

Additionally, Sidy Sow from the New England Patriots presents a trade possibility, especially with a crowded guard position in New England. Given his youth and potential, he could be an asset for Kansas City.

In a separate highlight, former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will be part of YouTube’s broadcast team for the international season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mathieu, recently retired, will join hosts Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner for the special presentation, adding familiarity for Chiefs fans.

As the Chiefs finalize their roster for the upcoming season, one last preseason game remains. Players, including veterans and rising talents, are under pressure to secure spots on the team, as final decisions are imminent.

Players like Elijah Mitchell are considered on the bubble as they look to prove their worth. Though he was not a high-profile signing, his performance will be critical in the final game.

Meanwhile, younger players like Joshua Williams need to demonstrate consistency to avoid being cut. The Chiefs are assessing their defensive depth, particularly in the defensive tackle position with potential adjustments on the horizon.

As the Chiefs prepare to formally kick off their season, the uncertainty surrounding the offensive line remains a topic of discussion. Fans are anxious to see how the team will perform without the leadership of Joe Thuney, who was traded earlier this offseason.