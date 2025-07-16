Chiefs Secure Trey Smith with Record $94 Million Contract Extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday that they have signed Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith to a four-year contract extension worth $94 million. This deal, which includes $70 million guaranteed, makes Smith the highest-paid guard in NFL history, according to sources.

The announcement comes just before the NFL’s deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term contracts. Smith, 26, was the only player still on the franchise tag as of Tuesday. The franchise tag, placed on him in February, would have locked Smith into a one-year contract at $23.4 million if no agreement had been reached.

General Manager Brett Veach expressed a strong desire to secure Smith long term. “It was no secret we wanted to sign Trey,” Veach told reporters earlier this offseason. “We value his contributions to our team.” Smith’s new contract runs through the 2028 season and averages $23.5 million annually.

Smith has been a standout since being drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Over his career, he has started 80 of 81 games and remained a reliable force on the offensive line. Last season, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection after allowing a career-low 1.5 sacks.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed his excitement for Smith’s new deal, posting a smiley emoji on social media. With Smith’s contract, the Chiefs now have the highest-paid guard and center in the NFL, as center Creed Humphrey signed a four-year extension worth $72 million in 2024.

In recent months, the Chiefs have been proactive in strengthening their offensive line to better support Mahomes. Smith’s retention is seen as crucial following a disappointing loss in Super Bowl LIX, where the team’s blocking issues were evident.

Reflecting on setbacks, Smith recently stated, “I think you need losses in life to learn from it. It helps build character.” His leadership and performance will be vital as the Chiefs gear up for the upcoming season.