Chiefs’ Tyquan Thornton’s Future Uncertain as Roster Cuts Approach

Kansas City, MO — With NFL cutdown day approaching, the Kansas City Chiefs are evaluating their roster, and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton‘s future remains uncertain. As the final decisions near, players have one last chance to impress the coaching staff before cuts are made.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke to the media on Tuesday about the ongoing roster decisions. His influence on the bottom of the depth chart is significant, as special teams players often secure their spots by contributing outside of the regular offense. Toub indicated that Thornton has caught their attention, despite lacking a defined role on special teams.

“Got to find a role for him,” Toub said. “He’s definitely found a role on the offense; I don’t think there’s any question about that. He showed up there, Pat [Mahomes] has a lot of confidence in him, and all the offensive coaches have confidence in him.”

Toub expressed the need to determine how Thornton can contribute on special teams, mentioning potential roles like gunner or kick returner. “He’s got to play somewhere being a third, fourth, or fifth receiver,” Toub added. “Those guys got to play on special teams because they’re taking up roster spots.”

Thornton has logged minimal special teams snaps in the preseason, but his performance on offense has sparked optimism. The former Baylor standout, who was drafted 50th overall in 2021, is still seen as a player with untapped potential. At just 24 years old, he has enough time to prove himself.

The Chiefs’ receiving group appears solidified, headed by standout players like veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Jalen Royals. However, Thornton may be competing for a spot on the roster against others who have also shown promise.

While he has never played on special teams in a regular season game, Toub’s remarks suggest the team is still considering Thornton’s role seriously. As cutdown day draws near, the decision on his future will be a pivotal one for the Chiefs.