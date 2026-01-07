Chiefs Waive Quarterback Shane Buechele After One Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs waived quarterback Shane Buechele on Monday, just a day after he made his NFL debut against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Buechele’s journey with the Chiefs came to an end less than 24 hours after he played for the first time. The team signed him on December 22 as a backup after losing Gardner Minshew to a season-ending injury. Buechele’s brief time with the Chiefs was marked by a promising outing where he completed seven of 14 passes for 88 yards in the second half of Sunday’s game.

Despite the loss to the Raiders, which ended Kansas City’s season, Buechele’s performance included leading the team to three field goals during his time on the field. The 27-year-old quarterback showcased his potential and even managed to guide the Chiefs to a game-tying drive.

If Buechele goes unclaimed on waivers, he could sign with any playoff-bound team, including the Buffalo Bills. He was previously a practice squad member there before being signed by the Chiefs.

In addition to waiving Buechele, the Chiefs also released defensive back Tanner McCalister from their practice squad. The team also announced that they signed four players, including linebacker Kam Arnold and wide receiver Jimmy Holiday, to reserve/future contracts.

These contracts allow the players to compete for roster spots in the upcoming offseason workouts and training camp. The Chiefs continue to evaluate talent as they prepare for next season.