News
Chihuahua Hosts Verbena Villista Despite Traffic Changes
Ciudad de Chihuahua, Chih. — The annual Verbena Villista event is set to take place today at 3:00 p.m., inviting families to enjoy the celebrations. Due to the event, major streets in the Historic Center will close starting at 2:00 p.m.
Key streets affected include Avenida Venustiano Carranza, Avenida Niños Héroes, Avenida Juárez, and Calle Aldama, expected to reopen by 6:00 p.m. Residents are urged to take alternative routes to avoid delays.
From 4:30 p.m., a parade featuring horse riders will commence from the city center en route to the Unión Ganadera. This will cause traffic reductions on Avenida Carranza, 20 de Noviembre, and Vialidad Ch-P.
In related news, local deputy Jorge Soto criticized the U.S. government’s tough stance against Mexico, attributing it to Mexico’s federal government’s ineffective security measures. This follows President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 30 percent tariff on Mexican goods effective August 1. Soto highlighted that the northern industrial sector is bearing the fallout of the government’s “hugs not bullets” strategy.
“Different productive sectors, particularly the export industry in Chihuahua, have upheld their end: creating jobs and paying taxes,” he stated. However, he warned that the federal government’s failure to combat crime undermines national security and investor trust.
Soto emphasized that the perception of a weak Mexican state is detrimental to business confidence. “When a foreign president threatens tariffs, he is expressing distrust in the Mexican government’s ability to maintain order and legality,” he said.
The legislator called on the federal government to seriously reconsider its security strategy to protect economic interests, stating, “Security is essential for Mexico and specifically Chihuahua to remain attractive for investment. We cannot allow institutional weakness to lead to trade barriers or investment flight.”
