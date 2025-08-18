Child Dies After Drowning in Pond at Indianapolis Apartments

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — A 3-year-old child died Sunday evening after being found in a pond at the Avalon Lake Apartments. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers responded to a report of a missing child shortly before 7 p.m. on August 17, near Binford Boulevard and Graham Road.

The child’s mother came home to find the front door open and her child missing. After a frantic search, she called 911 for help. A neighbor joined her in looking for the child and discovered the toddler in a retention pond. The neighbor pulled the child from the water and began administering CPR until officers arrived.

The child was in critical condition when medics transported them to a hospital, but they were pronounced dead shortly after arrival at 7:45 p.m.

IMPD reported that investigators are looking into how the child left the apartment. Police confirmed that the child’s father was home at the time of the incident. Captain John Arvin from IMPD stated that such losses are especially difficult for witnesses and officers alike, emphasizing the emotional toll on everyone involved.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to piece together the events leading up to the tragedy.