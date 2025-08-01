Childcare Worker Charged with Filming Child Abuse in Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia — A childcare worker from Artarmon was charged with producing child abuse material involving young children during his employment at several out-of-school hours care centers. David James, 26, is accused of recording explicit images and videos of ten children aged five and six over a three-year period, from 2021 to 2024.

James has been in custody since October 2024 as the Australian Federal Police (AFP) investigated the case. His name was kept confidential until recently when a court lifted the suppression order to identify the suspect. The AFP acted to protect the victims, notifying families of children who may have been affected.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Brett James stated, “It is very important for me to reassure parents and carers about this investigation. If you have not heard from the AFP, it is because we have no evidence linking your family to this man’s offending.”

According to police, the investigation began after child abuse material was discovered on the dark web. James faces multiple charges, including nine counts of aggravated use of a child to produce abuse material and one count of possessing such material. He is set to appear in court again in three weeks.

New South Wales Police reported that James had been a probationary constable before continuing in civilian roles from December 2021 until May 2023. His employment as a childcare worker coincided with his time in the police force, although the police were unaware of his secondary job.

The thirty-six facilities where James worked have been scrutinized, and the AFP confirmed that they have contacted all affected families. Brett James emphasized the critical process of victim identification, stating, “We are committed to supporting those families whose children’s innocence was allegedly violated by a man trusted to take care of them.”

This case comes amidst rising concerns in Australia about safety within its childcare sector, which has seen several high-profile abuse scandals recently. Following these incidents, the federal government is fast-tracking new legislation to introduce tougher child safety regulations, along with calls for a national register for childcare workers to ensure better protection for children.