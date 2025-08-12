Sports
Chile Sets Dates for Upcoming Friendly Matches in Russia
SANTIAGO, Chile — The Chilean national soccer team will compete against Brazil and Uruguay in September, aiming for a strong finish in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers. However, Chile has already been mathematically eliminated from the tournament.
In November, during the FIFA date, La Roja will travel to Russia for friendly matches against the host nation and Peru, as they begin preparations for the 2030 World Cup cycle. The Russian Federation recently confirmed the schedule for these games.
The match against Russia is set for November 15 in Sochi. Three days earlier, on November 12, Chile will face Peru in Saint Petersburg. The Union of Russian Football announced this schedule after initial uncertainties.
This will be the eighth encounter between Chile and Russia, although only one game featured the current national name; the rest were played under the Soviet Union’s banner. The most recent match occurred in 2017, ending in a 1-1 draw in Moscow.
Arturo Vidal is drawing attention as the face of the promotional material for these matches, as shared by the Russian Team’s Instagram account.
