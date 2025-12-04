Chilly Start and College Football Showdown in Texas This Week

San Antonio, Texas – A light morning freeze is expected on Tuesday in areas like Kerrville, Boerne, and Bulverde. Meteorologists from KSAT Weather Authority advise residents to protect sensitive plants as temperatures dip to near freezing in these hill country locations.

In San Antonio, temperatures are forecasted to be in the upper 30s early in the morning, quickly warming up to a high near 60 degrees under sunny skies. Wednesday’s forecast resembles Tuesday, but clouds will increase in the afternoon.

A cold front is expected to move in overnight on Thursday. This will bring cloudy skies and a chance of light showers to the area on Thursday and Friday, although rainfall accumulations will likely be minimal.

Looking ahead to the weekend, forecasters predict a pleasant turnaround with sunny skies and afternoon highs near 70 degrees, ideal for outdoor activities.

In addition to weather updates, the excitement surrounding the Texas vs. Texas A&M football game is palpable in San Antonio. Fans are preparing to travel north on Interstate 35 to watch the rivalry matchup. Traffic congestion is anticipated on game day, prompting local traffic anchors to suggest alternative routes.

The highly-anticipated game kicks off at 6:30 p.m., offering fans a chance to tune in via KSAT 12.

Overall, Texans can expect a week of varied weather with cold beginnings and a warm weekend, alongside thrilling college football action.