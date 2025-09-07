Chilly Weather Expected for Browns Game Day in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio will experience highs in the 60s on Saturday, with mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight, so residents should bundle up or grab an extra layer early Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 40s and low 50s, particularly near the lake.

If you plan to tailgate for the Cleveland Browns game, be prepared for a chilly start. The forecast indicates a chance of lake effect rain showers on Sunday morning, but conditions are expected to improve around kickoff or in the early afternoon.

Looking ahead to the beginning of the work week, Monday’s highs are expected to remain in the 60s, with a brighter outlook. However, warmer and drier weather is on the horizon for the rest of the week, with highs reaching 77 degrees on Tuesday and 79 degrees on Wednesday.

