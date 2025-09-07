News
Chilly Weather Expected for Browns Game Day in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio will experience highs in the 60s on Saturday, with mostly clear skies.
Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight, so residents should bundle up or grab an extra layer early Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 40s and low 50s, particularly near the lake.
If you plan to tailgate for the Cleveland Browns game, be prepared for a chilly start. The forecast indicates a chance of lake effect rain showers on Sunday morning, but conditions are expected to improve around kickoff or in the early afternoon.
Looking ahead to the beginning of the work week, Monday’s highs are expected to remain in the 60s, with a brighter outlook. However, warmer and drier weather is on the horizon for the rest of the week, with highs reaching 77 degrees on Tuesday and 79 degrees on Wednesday.
Get the latest updates from the Power of 5 weather team by downloading the News 5 App.
Recent Posts
- NFL Implements New Rules for 2025 Season Starting Off Thursday
- Aces Seek 14th Straight Win Against Struggling Sky
- Bailey Zimmerman Celebrates #1 Hit with Luke Combs
- Post Malone Reschedules London Shows Due to Tube Strikes
- Venice Film Festival Award Decisions Spark Controversy
- Buffalo Bills Linebacker Terrel Bernard Signs Major Contract Extension
- Joyner Lucas Teases New Music Video with Mýa Collaboration
- Derrick Henry: The Rise of an NFL Prodigy and Family Man
- Tron: Ares Set Visit Reveals Exciting Details About Upcoming Sequel
- NFL Kickoff: Eagles Edge Cowboys Amid Controversial Spitting Incident
- Top Recruit Ari Peterson Plans Visit to University of Minnesota
- Christian McCaffrey Battles Injury Ahead of NFL Season Kickoff
- NFL Season Returns with New Uniforms and Playoff Predictions
- Buffalo Bills Face Baltimore Ravens Without Key Players
- Harrison Ford and the Bond Role That Got Away
- Alex Morgan Believes NWSL Can Attract Top Talent Despite Salary Cap
- Hailee Steinfeld Discusses New Role in Vampire Film ‘Sinners’
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns at Ray-Ban Event with Bold Look
- Buffalo Bills Offensive Line Prepares for 2025 Season
- Officer Shot, Suspect Dead in Waikato Break-In Incident