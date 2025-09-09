Business
Chime Introduces Cash-Back Secured Credit Card for Users
SAN FRANCISCO, United States – Chime announced today the launch of a new secured credit card that offers 1.5% cash back on purchases in select categories, such as groceries, restaurants, and gas. The company aims to attract a wider user base with this latest financial product, which will be available to its Chime+ members.
The newly introduced card allows customers to earn rewards while using their secured credit by maintaining a balance in their Chime checking account. This feature is aimed at individuals looking to build or improve their credit history, especially those who may not qualify for traditional credit cards.
Vineet Mehra, Chime’s chief marketing officer, stated, “With the new Chime Card, we’re building on top of the everyday banking features our members already rely on, to make the Chime experience even more rewarding.” The company intends to change the eligible cash-back categories every few months to keep users engaged.
Established in 2012, Chime has rapidly grown into the largest digital bank in the U.S., serving over 8.7 million customers. The launch of this card marks Chime’s response to competition from other banks offering cash-back rewards on secured cards. Notably, Capital One and Discover have long been in this space, providing cards with various benefits and interest rates.
Chime’s version is distinct, as it requires users to pay their balance in full chaque month, unlike some competitors which allow customers to carry a balance while incurring interest charges. The design options for the new card include a free standard card and a titanium option available for an additional fee.
Moreover, existing holders of Chime’s original Credit Builder card can upgrade to the new cash-back card through the Chime app. The public launch is part of Chime’s broader strategy to enhance customer satisfaction and stimulate growth in a competitive fintech landscape.
The rollout of the new Chime Card began in August and will continue in the upcoming months as the company looks to bolster customer engagement and generate higher user growth metrics.
Recent Posts
- Ancelotti Expected to Rest Raphinha for Brazil’s Match Against Bolivia
- Crawford Challenges Canelo in Historic Boxing Clash
- 19.7 Million Children Vaccinated in Polio Campaign Across Pakistan
- Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Begin With Intense Matchups
- Craig Conover Launches New Production Company Amid Career Evolution
- U.S. Soccer Plans Friendly Matches Against Portugal and Belgium
- Fever Clinches Playoff Spot Despite Injury Struggles
- Global Filmmakers Unite to Boycott Israeli Film Institutions Amid Gaza Crisis
- Chelsea FC Faces Injury Challenges Ahead of Upcoming Matches
- September Waiver Wire Watch: Players to Add Now
- AC Milan Optimistic About Christian Pulisic Contract Renewal
- Emiliana Arango Faces Magda Linette in WTA Guadalajara Match Today
- Yankees Eyeing Luis Arraez for Roster Improvement
- New HBO Series ‘Task’ Explores Crime and Family Dynamics
- Packers Sign WR Christian Watson to $13.25 Million Extension
- Álvaro Fidalgo Eyes Opportunity with Mexican National Team
- Spain Dominates Turkey 6-0 in World Cup Qualifier
- Democrat James Walkinshaw Wins Virginia Special Election, Strengthens Party in House
- Miller Accuses Democrats of Terrorism After Murder of Ukrainian Refugee
- Injuries Hit Phillies Hard as Turner, Bohm Go on IL