China Conducts Major Military Drills Near Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

BEIJING/TAIPEI, Dec 29 (Reuters) – China announced on Monday that it has mobilized various military forces for live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait, designed to send a strong message to those seeking Taiwan’s independence. Dubbed “Justice Mission 2025,” the exercises will test combat readiness and include activities to blockade the island’s key ports.

The Eastern Theater Command, responsible for military operations in the region, reported that its drills would involve troops from the army, navy, air force, and rocket forces. Live-fire exercises are set to occur in multiple maritime and airspace zones surrounding Taiwan.

The Taiwanese government condemned these drills as acts of military intimidation and emphasized its commitment to defending democracy and freedom. “We are fully on guard and ready to take concrete action to protect our people,” said a spokesperson for Taiwan’s defense ministry.

In recent years, China has increased military pressure on Taiwan, often conducting drills during politically sensitive moments. The current exercises are taking place against the backdrop of heightened tensions following a significant arms deal between the United States and Taiwan valued at $11.1 billion.

Chinese officials have expressed anger over the arms sale, perceiving it as external interference in what they consider China’s domestic affairs. Beijing has repeatedly claimed Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to exert control over the island, using military force if necessary.

Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command, stated that the drills are a “serious warning” to both “Taiwan independence” advocates and external forces. The exercises follow an agreement in which Taiwan expressed the need to bolster its defensive capabilities in response to looming threats.

In a clear demonstration of military readiness, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense confirmed observations of Chinese military aircraft and vessels around the island and reported that its own forces were in high alert. The exercises will reportedly include naval and aerial operations, emphasizing a strategy of deterrence.

Additionally, Taiwan’s leadership, including President Lai Ching-te, reiterated that the island must maintain its defense stance and increase military preparedness, particularly given concerns over potential aggression from the mainland.

As China mobilizes for these drills, it also released a series of nationalistic propaganda materials aimed at reinforcing its claims over Taiwan. These included posters that warned against foreign interference and emphasized Beijing’s commitment to its territorial integrity.

The upcoming military drills signify a critical flashpoint in the already tense relationships involving Taiwan, China, and the international community, particularly the United States and Japan, which have openly supported Taiwan’s self-defense efforts.