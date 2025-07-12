China Denies South China Sea Ruling on Its Ninth Anniversary

BEIJING, China — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed on Friday Beijing’s rejection of the South China Sea arbitration ruling, coinciding with the ninth anniversary of the controversial decision.

Wang labeled the 2016 ruling, which came from a tribunal of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, as a “farce.” He argued that the case was initiated by the Philippines and influenced by “external powers” aiming to destabilize the region for their own interests.

During a press conference at the annual East Asian foreign ministers’ meetings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wang stated, “Their purpose was to destabilise the South China Sea for their own benefit.”

The South China Sea has long been a point of contention among several nations, including China and the Philippines. Speculation about a potential solution from Manila has increased amidst these ongoing tensions.

Wang emphasized China’s commitment to regional stability, announcing that negotiations on a binding South China Sea code of conduct with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) were being accelerated.

He concluded, “All attempts to stir up trouble or sow discord will ultimately fail.”