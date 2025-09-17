Business
US and China Reach TikTok Deal to Avoid Shutdown
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A framework deal has been reached between the U.S. and China to keep TikTok operational in the United States. The announcement comes from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who spoke after negotiations in Madrid concluded this week.
As part of the proposal, a consortium of U.S.-based tech companies and investors, including Oracle, Andreessen Horowitz, and Silver Lake, will create a new U.S. entity to operate TikTok domestically. This group is expected to hold an approximately 80% stake in the app, significantly reducing Chinese ownership.
The plan aligns with a prior agreement made in April, which was disrupted when President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on China. Sources indicated that a majority U.S. board would manage the platform, with one member appointed by the Trump administration.
Despite the optimistic discussions, details of the deal remain speculative and may change. A senior White House official noted, “Any details of the TikTok framework are pure speculation unless announced by this administration.”
Trump’s potential delay of a TikTok ban has prompted multiple extensions since its original announcement in January. The most recent extension occurred to prevent the app from going dark Wednesday, which was the deadline set by the previous extension.
On Tuesday, Trump signed an order extending the TikTok ban, pushing it to December 16, 2025. The US President aims to finalize the agreement during an upcoming phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.
The negotiations centered around U.S. national security concerns, specifically regarding data access and TikTok’s algorithm. During talks, China’s Deputy Director of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, Wang Jingtao, noted that both parties agreed on addressing intellectual property rights associated with TikTok’s algorithm.
As TikTok continues to maintain functionality for its 170 million users in the U.S., Trump has emphasized that the deal would protect national security while promoting American interests.
With new ownership on the horizon, U.S. investors are preparing to take a leading role, while ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, faces mounting pressure to comply with the terms to avoid a shutdown.
Bessent remarked, “I think it is highly satisfactory for U.S. interests,” indicating a positive outlook for the deal’s contributions to both economies.
Recent Posts
- Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Outside U.S. Capitol
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’
- Calexico Store Faces Closure After Drug Violations Found
- Experts Discuss Rule of Law Under Trump Administration
- Trump and Sons Blame Left for Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
- Cro-Mags’ Flanagan Calls Out Bands for Tour Snubs