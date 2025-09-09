China Southern to Launch New Route to Qatar in October 2025

BEIJING, China – China Southern Airlines plans to expand its international services by launching a new route from Beijing Daxing to Doha starting October 16, 2025. The airline will operate three weekly flights utilizing Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

The new route will feature flight numbers displayed with QR codes by Qatar Airways, which is partnering with China Southern on this service. This collaboration is expected to enhance passenger convenience.

The schedule for this route begins on October 28, 2025, and runs until March 28, 2026. The flight details include:

CZ8059/QR6391 departing Beijing Daxing (PKX) at 1:10 a.m. and arriving in Doha (DOH) at 5:15 a.m., with flight CZ8060/QR6392 returning from Doha at 8:30 a.m. and reaching Beijing at 9:40 p.m.

This expansion comes as China Southern looks to increase its presence in the Middle East, a region known for booming tourism and business travel.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways is also making changes to its fleet. On October 17, 2025, it will upgrade its Doha-Zurich route, swapping its usual A350-900 for a larger 358-seater Boeing 777-300ER. This one-time change is set for flights QR095 and QR096.

In another development, Sichuan Airlines will reduce its service to Dubai from Chengdu Tianfu in November 2025. From November 6 to December 3, the airline will cut back to six flights weekly, instead of operating daily. This adjustment highlights how airlines are continually adapting their schedules to meet demand.