China Warns Philippines Against U.S. Missile Deployment Amid Rising Tensions

BEIJING, China – China’s military has criticized the Philippines for reports about a potential deployment of a second U.S. missile system in the Southeast Asian nation. Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang from the Chinese Defense Ministry cautioned on Thursday that inviting foreign forces could harm national interests.

The U.S. Army deployed its Mid-Range Capability, known as the ‘Typhon’ missile system, to Luzon in early 2024, prior to joint military exercises with Philippine forces. This advanced system can launch both Standard Missile-6 interceptors and Tomahawk missiles, with capabilities extending into parts of southern China.

Philippine officials assert that the missile system is defensive in nature and not directed at any specific country. However, China has long asserted that the presence of such military systems is destabilizing and calls for their removal.

During a regular press briefing, Zhang warned that the Asia-Pacific region should not resemble a “gladiatorial arena” and advised Manila against repeating historical mistakes. He urged that aligning too closely with the U.S. could undermine regional security.

Reports on a second Typhon missile system being deployed in the Philippines remain unconfirmed. A U.S. Indo-Pacific Command official stated last month that deployment would proceed if the Philippines approved it. Philippine Army chief Lieutenant General Roy Galido expressed interest in acquiring additional units for defense.

The Typhon missile system will participate in the U.S.-Australian-led Exercise Talisman Sabre later this summer. Earlier this year, the Philippines also added U.S. NMESIS anti-ship missiles in a province facing Taiwan.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously responded to criticisms over missile deployments, emphasizing the Philippines wouldn’t comment on international missile systems far more powerful than theirs. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Philippines alliance in response to regional tensions.