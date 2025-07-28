Sports
China’s Yu Zidi, 12, Shines at National Swimming Championships
Shenzhen, China — Yu Zidi, a 12-year-old swimmer from China, is making waves at the 2025 National Swimming Championships. Competing in the women’s 200-meter freestyle semifinal, Yu has positioned herself as one of the fastest swimmers in the world.
Yu’s impressive times have put her in contention for medals at the upcoming World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. Although the official age limit for participation is 14 years, Yu’s remarkable performances have earned her a spot regardless of the restrictions.
This young prodigy will compete in various events including the 200m and 400m individual medleys and the 200m butterfly. There is also potential for her to join China’s relay teams for the first time, racing against some of the best in the world.
In May, at the national championships, Yu swam the 200m individual medley in a stunning 2:10.63, securing a silver medal and setting a national record for a swimmer her age. She followed this achievement with an impressive 2:06.83 in the 200m butterfly, a time that would have placed her fourth in the last Olympic Games.
Yu, who began her swimming journey at the age of six, shared her story of how she got into the sport. “The summer was too hot, and my dad took me to the water park. I enjoyed the coolness of the water,” she told Xinhua News Agency. A coach later approached her, suggesting she could swim faster.
Encouraged by her extraordinary results, Yu sees her age as an advantage. “Since I am not competitive in the sprint events, I have to choose the 400-meter individual medley and the 200-meter butterfly as my favorites,” she stated. With the LA Olympics on the horizon in 2028, Yu will be aiming for medal contention at just 15 years old.
Recent Posts
- China’s Yu Zidi, 12, Shines at National Swimming Championships
- TWICE Dominates Billboard Philippines Hot 100 with New Track
- GOP Divided as Calls for Epstein File Release Intensify
- Mexico City Commemorates 700 Years Since Tenochtitlan’s Founding
- Oregon Lottery Eyes New Rules Amid Ticket Sale Controversy
- Tigers Snap Six-Game Losing Streak with 10-4 Win Over Blue Jays
- Swimmer Dies at Assateague Island Amid Lifeguard Shortage
- Seattle Woman Sues Blue Angels Over Cat’s Death Amid Controversy
- Amazon Music to Livestream Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco
- Rick and Morty Co-Creator Shares New Approach Amid Season Eight Finale
- Friday Wordle #1497: Hints and Answer Revealed
- Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Delayed to May 2026
- New Trial Ordered for Pedro Hernandez in Etan Patz Case
- Pressure Mounts on Trump Administration Over Epstein Files
- Severe Storm Causes Power Outages for Nearly 7,000 in Minnesota
- Reality Show Returns With Surprise Celebrity Tonight
- Facundo Prepares for Reality Show Chaos in La Casa de los Famosos México 2025
- Dalilah Polanco Joins La Casa de los Famosos Mexico 3
- The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Premieres This July
- Gwyneth Paltrow Mocks Coldplay Jumbotron Incident in Astronomer Video