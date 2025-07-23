Entertainment
Chinese Actor Zhang Yiyang Executed for Girlfriend’s Murder
Xianyang, China – Chinese actor Zhang Yiyang has reportedly been executed for the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend, marking a historic moment in Mainland China’s entertainment industry.
Zhang, 33, became the first figure in the region’s entertainment sector to receive the death penalty for a criminal offense. According to the Xianyang Intermediate People’s Court, he was executed by firing squad on December 18, 2024, after his appeal was rejected.
The case dates back to February 26, 2022, when Zhang lured his girlfriend, identified only by her surname Zhang, to a secluded forest in Xingping City under the pretense of celebrating his birthday. Reports indicate that a heated argument erupted as she expressed her desire to end their relationship.
In a fit of rage, Zhang reportedly stabbed her multiple times in the neck with a folding knife, causing severe injuries that led to her death by mechanical asphyxiation. Following the murder, Zhang allegedly staged the scene to look like a suicide before attempting to take his own life.
Local authorities arrested him shortly after the incident. This case shocked many in China due to both its violent nature and Zhang’s celebrity status. At the time of his arrest, he was considered a rising star in the industry with several television roles.
After being found guilty of intentional homicide, Zhang received the death penalty, emphasizing China’s strict laws against violent crimes regardless of the perpetrator’s fame.
