Chinese Diplomats Planned to Intimidate Taiwan’s Vice President in Prague

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Chinese diplomats and intelligence agents plotted to intimidate Taiwan‘s Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim during her March 2024 visit to the Czech capital, according to Czech military intelligence.

The reported actions involved plans for a staged car collision intended to threaten Hsiao, marking a notable breach of diplomatic norms. Czech officials described this attempt as a form of intimidation and termed it “unprecedented” for China in Europe.

Czech military intelligence chief Petr Bartovský detailed that the plan did not move beyond the preparation phase. However, he confirmed that a Chinese diplomat ran a red light in Prague while tracking Hsiao, raising concerns for her safety.

Hsiao’s visit came after her election victory alongside President Lai Ching-te, making it her first foreign trip since taking office. Taiwan operates as a de facto sovereign state despite China’s claim over the island.

Czech intelligence indicated that agents were surveilling Hsiao’s movements, attempting to document her meetings with notable figures in Czech politics. Military intelligence spokesperson Jan Pejsek stated that these efforts constituted a serious threat to her personal safety.

Responding to the report, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council condemned China’s actions, labeling them as attempts at intimidation. They demanded that Beijing issue an apology to Taiwan and the international community.

The Czech Foreign Ministry has communicated its concerns with Beijing regarding these incidents. Spokesperson Mariana Wernerová confirmed that the ministry had summoned the Chinese ambassador to discuss the repercussions of this incident.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun denied any wrongdoing, asserting that China’s diplomats adhere to host country laws and criticized the Czech Republic for allowing Hsiao’s visit.

This incident is likely to intensify discussions about Taiwan’s international presence as the pro-Taiwan sentiment in the Czech Republic grows, especially in light of China’s recent pressure tactics.