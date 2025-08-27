Business
Chinese Firm Cambricon Posts Record Profits Amid AI Chip Competition
Beijing, China — Chinese semiconductor company Cambricon has reported a record profit in the first half of 2023, signaling the growth of local competitors in the artificial intelligence sector. This comes as China aims to strengthen its domestic technology industry amid ongoing tensions with the United States.
Cambricon announced a staggering 4,000% increase in year-on-year revenue, totaling 2.88 billion Chinese yuan ($402.7 million). The company also achieved a net profit of 1.04 billion yuan. While these numbers are still modest compared to Nvidia‘s financial performance, they highlight a significant shift in the market dynamics.
Nvidia, an American tech giant, has been a dominant player in providing chips essential for AI applications. However, recent sanctions and export controls have pressed Chinese firms to seek alternatives. This includes limits on Nvidia’s ability to sell its H20 chip to China, though the company has recently resumed exports but must share part of its sales profits with the U.S. government.
As the competition heats up, companies like Cambricon are capitalizing on the situation. Shares of Cambricon have more than doubled in value this year, adding over $40 billion to its market capitalization and bringing the total valuation to around $80 billion, according to S&P Capital IQ.
In response to the competitive landscape, Cambricon has announced improvements in its software offerings and plans for next-generation hardware. Nevertheless, challenges remain for Chinese companies in catching up with Nvidia’s technology, which is perceived as still superior. The imposition of export controls poses additional hurdles, threatening to stifle advancements in China’s AI chip development.
