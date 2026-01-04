News
Chinese Medical Team Donates Supplies to Children in Sierra Leone
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — On January 2, 2026, the 26th Chinese medical team arrived in Sierra Leone and donated essential supplies to the Saint George Foundation Children’s Welfare Institute in Freetown, the nation’s capital. This act marks the team’s commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable children in the country as part of their New Year celebration.
The donation included items such as rice, bread, snacks, and various daily necessities. Liu Longfei, head of the medical team, emphasized the hope they hold for the children, stating that they will be future leaders in building Sierra Leone while also nurturing the bonds of friendship between China and Sierra Leone.
Liu informed that the medical team has also provided ongoing free healthcare to the children at the welfare home utilizing traditional Chinese medical techniques. He expressed that providing these supplies is crucial for enhancing the standard of living for at-risk youth in Sierra Leone.
Justina Zainab Conteh, executive director of the Saint George Foundation, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese government and the medical team for their continuous support. She highlighted that the assistance received directly impacts the daily lives and health of the children.
The team took a moment to pose for a group photo at the welfare institute, encapsulating the spirit of giving and solidarity between the two nations.
