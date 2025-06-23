Tech
Chinese Satellite Breaks Ground with Laser Communication at 36,000 km
BEIJING, China — A Chinese satellite has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in satellite communications by successfully using a 2-watt laser from a distance of 36,000 kilometers, a feat previously unaccomplished in the field. This development raises questions about its competition with existing systems like SpaceX‘s Starlink.
The announcement, made on June 22, 2025, highlights China’s advancements in satellite technology, particularly in laser communication, which could impact global internet access. Experts are noting the potential implications for internet services, especially in regions where traditional connectivity is lacking.
Critics of the Starlink network have pointed out its limitations, arguing that while it has a large constellation of 7,777 satellites, it may not always provide the best performance, particularly with regards to cost and environmental impact. Some online discussions reflect skepticism about the effectiveness of satellite internet at high altitudes due to latency issues.
“The height of the satellite affects the latency for users,” one technology commentator stated. “At such a distance, we need to assess what kind of latency might be introduced and whether the system is effective in various weather conditions.”
Despite the skepticism surrounding the Chinese achievement, there is an undeniable shift in the landscape of satellite communications, especially as countries push to enhance global internet access. The ongoing competition in this technology sector is likely to evolve, leading to further developments and innovations.
As more information becomes available, the global community will be watching closely to see how this new technology performs compared to established systems like Starlink.
Recent Posts
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji
- Emmy Races Heat Up as New Contenders Emerge
- Danny Boyle Confirms No Return to James Bond Franchise
- Chinese Satellite Breaks Ground with Laser Communication at 36,000 km
- New Loquat Seed and Summer Harvest Event Launch in Grow a Garden
- Lawsuit Filed After Allergic Reaction on Singapore Airlines Flight
- FedEx Founder Fred Smith Dies at 80, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Metallica’s ‘Mama Said’ Origin Story Uncovered in 1996 Interview
- Nigeria’s Hajj Commission Inspects Medical Clinics in Makkah
- The Weeknd Sets Attendance Record at Empower Field Concert
- Halsey Saves Videographer from Pyrotechnics at Pittsburgh Concert
- Rick and Morty’s Latest Episode Sparks Debate Over Sexual Content
- Shooting in Downtown Oklahoma City Leaves One Injured
- Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection: A New Hope for Fighting Game Preservation
- Final Season of ‘Squid Game’ to Premiere Amid Controversy and High Stakes
- Victor Palacios Joins Chespirito Series Rivalry
- Market Gains Amid Middle East Tensions and Key Economic Reports
- Funeral Director Barnett Bookatz Retires After 56 Years of Service
- Santiago Gimenez prepares for revival at AC Milan this summer