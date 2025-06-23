BEIJING, China — A Chinese satellite has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in satellite communications by successfully using a 2-watt laser from a distance of 36,000 kilometers, a feat previously unaccomplished in the field. This development raises questions about its competition with existing systems like SpaceX‘s Starlink.

The announcement, made on June 22, 2025, highlights China’s advancements in satellite technology, particularly in laser communication, which could impact global internet access. Experts are noting the potential implications for internet services, especially in regions where traditional connectivity is lacking.

Critics of the Starlink network have pointed out its limitations, arguing that while it has a large constellation of 7,777 satellites, it may not always provide the best performance, particularly with regards to cost and environmental impact. Some online discussions reflect skepticism about the effectiveness of satellite internet at high altitudes due to latency issues.

“The height of the satellite affects the latency for users,” one technology commentator stated. “At such a distance, we need to assess what kind of latency might be introduced and whether the system is effective in various weather conditions.”

Despite the skepticism surrounding the Chinese achievement, there is an undeniable shift in the landscape of satellite communications, especially as countries push to enhance global internet access. The ongoing competition in this technology sector is likely to evolve, leading to further developments and innovations.

As more information becomes available, the global community will be watching closely to see how this new technology performs compared to established systems like Starlink.