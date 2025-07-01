Chinese Star Bu Yunchaokete Prepares for Wimbledon Main Draw Debut

London, England – As the Wimbledon Championships approach, Chinese tennis fans are eagerly watching 23-year-old Bu Yunchaokete. This year marks his debut in the Wimbledon main draw, and Bu is set to face No. 29 seed Brandon Nakashima on Tuesday.

Bu, currently ranked No. 71 in the ATP singles, is the highest-ranked male player from China. Unlike last year’s tournament, where fellow Chinese players Zhang Zhizhen and Shang Juncheng reached the second round, both opted out this year due to injuries. Bu, reflecting on his experience, stated, “Indeed, it feels different as I don’t see them around, but I follow my own rhythm with high-intensity training and embrace what comes.”

Bu’s journey from the remote Uyghur-Mongol region of Xinjiang to the prestigious lawns of Wimbledon is inspiring. Born in 2002 in the Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, he began his tennis journey at age five. After being selected by a coach, he left an SOS Children’s Village in Urumqi to hone his skills in Zhejiang Province.

By 2011, Bu had joined Zhejiang’s provincial tennis team, steadily climbing the ITF junior rankings. He turned professional in 2021, known for his strong discipline and aggressive playing style, which includes a powerful two-handed backhand.

His 2024 season saw remarkable growth, characterized by a runner-up finish at the ATP Turin Challenge and impressive semifinal matches at home events. Men’s world No. 1 Jannik Sinner praised Bu’s tenacity during their match in the China Open. Bu achieved his career-high ranking of No. 64 in April 2025, positioning him for direct acceptance into major tournaments.

Entering the grass court season, Bu remained optimistic despite the unique challenges grass courts present. His preparations included qualifying matches at the Queen’s Club Championships and the Mallorca Open, where he noted the difficulty of transitioning between different grass surfaces.

“I entered the Queen’s qualifiers satisfied but paid my dues in Mallorca, where I felt fatigued,” Bu shared. He emphasized the importance of adapting his technique for grass, including improving his serve-and-volley transitions.

When discussing the mental side of professional tennis, Bu stressed the significance of perseverance and self-belief. “In professional tennis, perseverance is fundamental. Nothing comes easily,” he said. These principles have guided him through four consecutive Grand Slam appearances.

Bu is preparing to embrace the unique pressures of Wimbledon, focusing on enjoying the journey rather than just the results. “Trust in hard work makes it easier to manage pressure,” he concluded, highlighting the mental conditioning necessary for success at the elite level.