News
Chino City Council Secures Design Contract Despite Chino Hills Withdrawal
CHINO, Calif. — The Chino City Council approved a $7 million design contract for the Pine Avenue Connector-Bridge project on Tuesday, despite Chino Hills withdrawing its commitment to contribute $4.2 million toward the $140 million project.
The Pine Avenue project will extend from Euclid Avenue to the 71 Freeway, with about one-third of its length in Chino Hills, according to city spokesman Matthew Bramlett. The change in Chino Hills’ funding commitment arose after city representatives disclosed that the estimated cost had risen significantly from an initial projection of $50 million.
‘I’d much rather retain this money for projects that would benefit our residents than throw it into a big hole that will lose its identity,’ said Councilman Art Bennett. He also remarked that the $4.2 million was a small portion of the overall project cost.
City Manager Benjamin Montgomery explained that the scope of the project shifted from a grading project to a bridge project, which led the budget to skyrocket beyond $140 million. Councilman Brian Johsz suggested that cities benefiting from the project, like Jurupa and Eastvale, should contribute to offset the funding gap.
Concerns from residents have persisted since 2017 when they began a petition opposing the project. Residents fear increased traffic on the already congested 71 Freeway and local roads if the extension is completed. Councilman Ray Marquez acknowledged that the project could attract state and federal funding when it is “construction-ready.”
‘We can’t request funds because the project is not ready to go,’ he said.
Montgomery plans to bring a report back to the council regarding potential reallocations of the Pine funding and the Soquel Canyon Parkway extension project. He noted that Mayor Eunice Ulloa advocated for more engagement from Chino Hills, emphasizing the importance of financial commitment from neighboring communities for regional benefits.
As Chino prepares to apply for federal grants covering up to 80 percent of construction costs, the potential for cooperation remains crucial. The Pine Avenue project is designed to serve multiple purposes, including providing a vital evacuation route for Chino Hills in the event of wildfires.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown