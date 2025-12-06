Chino City Council Secures Design Contract Despite Chino Hills Withdrawal

CHINO, Calif. — The Chino City Council approved a $7 million design contract for the Pine Avenue Connector-Bridge project on Tuesday, despite Chino Hills withdrawing its commitment to contribute $4.2 million toward the $140 million project.

The Pine Avenue project will extend from Euclid Avenue to the 71 Freeway, with about one-third of its length in Chino Hills, according to city spokesman Matthew Bramlett. The change in Chino Hills’ funding commitment arose after city representatives disclosed that the estimated cost had risen significantly from an initial projection of $50 million.

‘I’d much rather retain this money for projects that would benefit our residents than throw it into a big hole that will lose its identity,’ said Councilman Art Bennett. He also remarked that the $4.2 million was a small portion of the overall project cost.

City Manager Benjamin Montgomery explained that the scope of the project shifted from a grading project to a bridge project, which led the budget to skyrocket beyond $140 million. Councilman Brian Johsz suggested that cities benefiting from the project, like Jurupa and Eastvale, should contribute to offset the funding gap.

Concerns from residents have persisted since 2017 when they began a petition opposing the project. Residents fear increased traffic on the already congested 71 Freeway and local roads if the extension is completed. Councilman Ray Marquez acknowledged that the project could attract state and federal funding when it is “construction-ready.”

‘We can’t request funds because the project is not ready to go,’ he said.

Montgomery plans to bring a report back to the council regarding potential reallocations of the Pine funding and the Soquel Canyon Parkway extension project. He noted that Mayor Eunice Ulloa advocated for more engagement from Chino Hills, emphasizing the importance of financial commitment from neighboring communities for regional benefits.

As Chino prepares to apply for federal grants covering up to 80 percent of construction costs, the potential for cooperation remains crucial. The Pine Avenue project is designed to serve multiple purposes, including providing a vital evacuation route for Chino Hills in the event of wildfires.