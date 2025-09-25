Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show

PAPER CITY, NY — Charlie “Chip” Black returns to The Morning Show Season 4 in the second episode, following his documentary-making ventures discussed in the premiere. Now that Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) is back at the merged UBN network as co-host, she starts to unravel the mysterious conspiracy brought to her attention by @gaiawarrior96 through the encrypted app Deadbolt.

Searching for the anonymous messenger in UBN’s hallways, Bradley reaches out to Chip, sharing the messages over drinks. Initially, Chip hesitates, expressing that he has “finally made [his] peace with that place” meaning UBN. However, his instinct as an investigative journalist draws him back into the fray.

“I think that Chip would really love the idea that he’s not at the epicenter of the stress. He’s taken up documentary producing, and I think that’s doing a lot for him and his nervous system,” actor Mark Duplass shared. “But when he’s offered a thread to pursue a story that could expose something crucial, it brings him back to something he secretly longs for.”

The episode features a dynamic montage transitioning between Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) documenting an Extinction Revolt protest, Christina Hunter (Nicole Beharie) rushing to her daughter’s recital, and Chip and Bradley waiting for their source in a Central Park tunnel where they ultimately grow impatient.

“For me, personally, it was exciting to have multiple scenes with Reese this year,” Duplass added. “We hadn’t shared many scenes together historically, but this season’s investigative storyline allowed for new interactions and explorations of the conspiracy.”

In a twist, Chip believes he uncovers the identity of their informant after closely analyzing their messages. They suggest that UBA, now UBN, was involved in concealing a chemical plant’s contamination of a community, a report made by the Wolf River Chronicle. Chip also draws on information from his past to connect key figures tied to the spiked story.