Chip and Joanna Gaines Face Backlash Over LGBTQ+ Inclusion in New Show

WACO, Texas — Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of the hit home renovation series ‘Fixer Upper‘, are facing backlash after featuring a same-sex couple in their new reality show ‘Back to the Frontier.’ The show premiered on July 10 on the Magnolia Network, showcasing three families living like 19th-century pioneers.

Conservative Christian leaders, including Reverend Franklin Graham, criticized the couple’s casting decision. Graham called it ‘very disappointing,’ asserting that ‘God’s design for marriage is between one man and one woman.’

Chip Gaines responded to the backlash with a tweet, stating, ‘The way of ‘modern American Christian culture’ is ‘Judge 1st, understand later/never.’ His comment was seen as a dig at some conservative Christians who have previously claimed the couple as their own.

A source close to the Gaines, who previously cast Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs, noted that Chip and Joanna have always embraced inclusivity. ‘It’s uncomfortable for a super traditional audience to come to terms with… they don’t live their life the way a traditional conservative evangelical population does,’ the source said.

Despite their ties to the Antioch Community Church, a conservative evangelical church in Waco, many within the church reportedly have no issue with the LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The Gaines rose to fame on ‘Fixer Upper’, transforming rundown homes in Waco into trendy spaces. They later expanded their brand to include a lifestyle empire. Sources indicated that while their new network hasn’t matched the explosive success of their HGTV days, they remain committed to authenticity.

In a recent interview, Riggs expressed gratitude to Chip and Joanna for their support, stating, ‘Representation matters deeply, especially for those finding the courage to live their truth.’ They wanted to normalize same-sex families, bringing visibility to communities that have felt unseen.

Joanna Gaines added that accusations of racism or insensitivity towards the LGBTQ+ community are personally painful. ‘It’s so far from who we really are,’ she said. ‘That’s the stuff that keeps me up.’ As Chip and Joanna navigate this controversy, industry insiders believe it won’t dismantle the empire they’ve built.