Chipotle Launches Holiday Promotions with Free Food in December

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 / — Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has announced a series of holiday promotions called Unwrap Extra, offering customers free food this December. The promotions will feature buy-one-get-one (BOGO) entrée deals on the first three Saturdays of the month, from 4 p.m. until closing.

In the spirit of giving, Chipotle is encouraging people to dine together and enjoy meals at its restaurants. Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s President and Chief Brand Officer, stated, ‘Unwrap Extra is about giving back to our fans and creating moments to come together around the food they crave with the people they love.’

For the holiday season, Chipotle will also surprise its Rewards Members with additional deals, including items such as free guacamole, double protein, and free drinks, deposited directly into their wallets throughout December.

Adding to the festive cheer, Chipotle will celebrate ‘Extra Sweater Day’ on Saturday, December 20, where customers wearing festive sweaters can get a BOGO offer in-store. The promotion coincides with National Ugly Sweater Day on December 19.

Chipotle is also partnering with No Kid Hungry from December 3 to December 22 to raise funds to end childhood hunger. Customers can round up their orders via the Chipotle app or website, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit organization.

Since the start of 2024, Chipotle has contributed over $825,000 to initiatives focused on combating childhood hunger.

Participants can enjoy these special offers at participating Chipotle locations across the United States and Canada, but certain restrictions apply. The promotions are designed to foster community spirit while promoting Chipotle’s commitment to providing nutritious meals.