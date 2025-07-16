Chipper Jones Leads Futures National Team to Victory in Georgia

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Chipper Jones guided the Futures National team to a win on Saturday, adding another highlight to his storied Hall of Fame career. The winning lineup card was signed, sealed, and sent to Cooperstown in recognition of his achievements.

In an interview with Channel 2, reporter Alison Mastrangelo asked Jones if he would ever consider managing a Major League Baseball team. Jones, a father of three boys, joked about the commitment required for coaching or managing. “I just don’t know that I can serve the spot as well as I should,” he said. He added, “Why would any general manager want to hire me for a fireable job? That’s a bad PR move if you’re asking me,” he laughed.

Atlanta Braves fans will have the chance to see two current players during All-Star Week. Matt Olson is set to compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday, and Ronald Acuña Jr. will take the field in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

In other news, the Atlanta Braves made headlines by selecting three shortstops during Day 1 of the 2025 MLB Draft at the Coca-Cola Roxy, right beside Truist Park, where the All-Star Game will take place. The Braves picked Tate Southisene, Alex Lodise, and Cody Miller in the first three rounds.

Southisene, who led Basic Academy to the 2025 Nevada state championship, is noted for his “outstanding bat control.” Lodise, a junior from Florida State, won the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy as the top college player in the country and was also named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Miller, from East Tennessee State University, recorded a .330 batting average over three years and earned All-SoCon honors this season.

The MLB Draft will continue on Monday with Rounds 4 to 20.