Chisholm Shines in Yankees’ 12-5 Win Over Athletics

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a standout performance Sunday, hitting a go-ahead homer and a bases-loaded triple as the New York Yankees defeated the Oakland Athletics 12-5 at Yankee Stadium.

Chisholm, who returned from a strained right oblique earlier this month, energized the Yankees’ offense in the second inning with his third homer in four games. He later added a triple in the third, helping put the Yankees ahead 4-0.

“That’s why we got him,” said Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who also homered twice to reach 30 for the sixth time in his career. “That’s what the Yankees do. They go after guys that are going to make an impact.”

In addition to his offensive contributions, Chisholm made three impressive defensive plays at third base. Pitcher Marcus Stroman, now back from injury, noted, “Jazz’s defense was better than even his day at the plate,” praising Chisholm’s critical plays that helped the team.

Stroman (1-1) secured his first win since last August, allowing three runs on three hits. He commented positively on the team’s overall performance, especially on Chisholm’s impact.

The Yankees’ victory included contributions from Cody Bellinger, who hit a three-run homer, highlighting a successful day at the plate for New York.

Despite showing signs of discomfort after a swing in the sixth inning, Chisholm reassured fans he was alright, stating, “It just hit the bone… it was kind of scary at first, but we’re good.”

New York aims to maintain its lead in the AL East, currently sitting at 1.5 games ahead. The Yankees will start Carlos Rodón in their next game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.