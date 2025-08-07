Chivas vs. Cincinnati Match Delayed by Thunderstorms

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Chivas de Guadalajara faced unexpected delays before their match against FC Cincinnati on August 7, 2025 due to severe thunderstorms over TQL Stadium. The anticipated kickoff was set for 5:00 PM local time, but adverse weather made it impossible for the game to start on time.

Chivas, led by coach Gabriel Milito, entered this match with a sense of urgency. Despite having already been eliminated from the Leagues Cup, the team aimed to end its campaign on a high note. After their recent performances, including a 1-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls and a 2-2 draw against Charlotte FC, the players wanted to secure a win.

As the conditions worsened, fans waited for updates regarding a new start time for the match. Official sources have yet to announce when play will resume. The delay left many supporters anxious and eager for the game to begin.

FC Cincinnati needed a victory to enhance its chances of advancing in the tournament and was determined to capitalize on the situation. The encounter represented a crucial opportunity for them as they prepared for future matches in the competition.

The game format does not allow for ties in the Leagues Cup; teams must resolve any level score through a penalty shootout. Following the weather-related postponement, both teams faced the possibility of a challenging outing once the match finally commenced.

As both sides kept their focus, conversations raised questions about the impact of the weather delay. Cincinnati’s goal was clear: secure a spot in the next round while Chivas fought for redemption, even if the stakes were lower for them.