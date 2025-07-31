Sports
Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
Guadalajara, Mexico — Chivas is gearing up for the Leagues Cup 2025, a prestigious tournament that features clubs from Liga MX and MLS. After a disappointing exit in the group stage last year, the team is determined to show improvement and seek redemption.
Although star player ‘Chicharito’ will not participate, Chivas is entering the tournament with a renewed spirit under head coach Gabriel Milito. The team has made significant additions to its roster, aiming for a standout performance this summer.
Chivas will face three MLS clubs in the initial round. Their matches commence with the New York Red Bulls on July 31, followed by a clash with Charlotte FC on August 3, and concluding with a bout against Cincinnati on August 7.
If Chivas performs well and advances through the rounds, they could face potential quarterfinal matches on August 19-20, semifinals on August 26-27, and the championship final on August 31.
Fans can catch all the action on Apple TV+ through the MLS Season Pass, and select matches will also be available on free-to-air television. With key reinforcements like Cowell, Alvarado, and Govea, the rojiblancos are setting high expectations for themselves this tournament.
