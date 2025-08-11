Sports
Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
Torreón, Mexico – Club Deportivo Guadalajara, commonly known as Chivas, will return to the field for the Apertura 2025 tournament in Liga MX after a period of inactivity due to the Leagues Cup. The team will travel directly from Cincinnati to Torreón to face Santos Laguna in Jornada 4 of the tournament on Sunday, August 10, at 8:05 PM local time.
This matchup is crucial for both teams. Chivas hopes to regain their footing after a disappointing exit from the Leagues Cup, where they struggled to perform. The Rebaño Sagrado, as they are known, currently sits in 12th place in the Liga MX standings, hoping to secure a positive result to boost their season.
Santos Laguna, led by coach Gabriel Milito, is also in dire need of points. The team has faced challenges this season, including four consecutive losses and an early elimination from the Leagues Cup. They managed only one victory in their Liga MX campaign, having won against Club Universidad Nacional in the first jornada.
As the teams gear up for this key match, fans can catch the action live on various channels. In Mexico, the game will be broadcasted on Canal 5 and TUDN, with streaming options available on VIX. For viewers in the United States, the match can be seen on Univisión and TUDN.
The stakes are high as both teams aim to turn their fortunes around in Liga MX. Chivas will need to perform at their best to secure three important points against a desperate Santos squad.
