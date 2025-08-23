Chivas Face Off Against Xolos in Crucial Apertura Match

Tijuana, Mexico – Club Deportivo Guadalajara is preparing to face Tijuana’s Xolos in Jornada 6 of the Apertura 2025 on Friday, August 22, at 9 PM. Under the guidance of coach Gabriel Milito, the team aims to overcome recent struggles and showcase their unity in challenging times.

The match is not just about earning three points; it’s a chance for Guadalajara, also known as El Rebaño Sagrado, to indicate they have turned the page after a disappointing start this season. Currently, they’re positioned 16th in the standings with just three points after four matches.

Xolos, on the other hand, have had a strong start to their season, sitting seventh with eight points. They remain undefeated in home games, including a victory over Querétaro and a draw against Bravos. Coach Gabriel Milito acknowledges that the task of securing a win in Tijuana won’t be easy.

In the last five encounters between the two clubs, Guadalajara holds a slight edge with three wins, one draw, and only one loss against Xolos. This historical performance gives them confidence heading into the match.

The game will kick off at Estadio Caliente, officiated by referee Katia Itzel García. Fans can watch the match live in Mexico on Caliente TV and Tubi, and in the United States as well. Betting favorites suggest Guadalajara has a good chance to claim their first win away from home this season.

As both teams prepare, anticipation builds for what promises to be an exciting matchup on the pitch.