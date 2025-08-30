Chivas Face Challenging Match Against Cruz Azul in Apertura 2025

Guadalajara, Mexico — Chivas Guadalajara prepares to meet Cruz Azul on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Estadio Akron for Game 7 of the Apertura 2025. The two teams head into the match with vastly different fortunes.

Chivas currently sits near the bottom of the standings with only one win in the tournament, which came against Atlético San Luis in Match 3. In contrast, Cruz Azul remains undefeated, holding four wins and two draws, placing them in a strong third position.

Historical matchups between these two sides have been closely contested. In their last five meetings in Zapopan, Chivas secured two victories, alongside a draw and two losses.

Chivas heads into this match with several key players sidelined. Notably, Raúl Rangel, Diego Campillo, Bryan González, Luis Romo, and Armando González have joined the national team roster. Additionally, Richard Ledezma and Daniel Aguirre are training separately, raising doubts about their availability due to injuries.

The lineups for the game include Chivas players Oscar Whalley, Alan Mozo, and Alan Pulido, while Cruz Azul features Kevin Mier, Mateusz Bogusz, and Gabriel Fernández.

As the match approaches, Chivas Coach Gabriel Milito emphasizes the need for a united team effort to secure the three points and restore confidence following a series of disappointing results. “We must show our best football,” Milito said.

Fans can follow the match live through various streaming services, with coverage available on Amazon Prime in Mexico and Telemundo in the United States. The kickoff is scheduled for 7:07 PM CT in Mexico, which is 9:07 PM ET in the U.S.

Weather forecasts indicate a pleasant evening for football in Guadalajara, with temperatures around 24 degrees Celsius and minimal chances of rain.