Sports
Chivas to Face Tigres in Key Match of Apertura 2025
Guadalajara, Mexico — The Club Deportivo Guadalajara, known as Chivas, will play their long-awaited match against Tigres UANL on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 7:05 PM Central Time. This game marks the rescheduled Jornada 1 of the Apertura 2025, initially postponed due to the installation of the new field at Estadio Akron.
Chivas come into this match with renewed confidence after defeating Club América 2-1 in the Clásico Nacional, a result that allowed them to climb out of the bottom of the general standings. In contrast, Tigres have struggled for consistency, having played to a 0-0 draw against León in their last match.
The two teams last faced each other at the same venue earlier this year on January 25, which ended in a 1-1 tie. Teun Wilke scored for Chivas, while Juan Brunetta netted for Tigres.
The match will not be broadcast on TV in Mexico, but it can be streamed via Amazon Prime. In the United States, viewers can catch the action on Telemundo and Fox Deportes, with additional streaming available on Prime Video, Peacock TV, and Univisión Now.
Chivas will aim for their second straight victory as they look to build on their recent performance and secure vital points in the tournament. Coach Gabriel Milito has emphasized the importance of unity and fan support during this crucial phase of the season.
The team’s recent win broke a four-match winless streak, bringing them to 12th place with 7 points. Meanwhile, Tigres currently hold 5th place with 14 points, making this showdown a crucial one for both teams.
Chivas’ lineup for the match is expected to include Raúl Rangel in goal, supported by defenders Miguel Gómez, Diego Campillo, Miguel Tapias, and Bryan González. The midfield will feature Luis Romo, Fernando González, Efraín Álvarez, and Erick Gutiérrez, while Roberto Alvarado and Cade Cowell are likely to lead the attacking front.
As the match approaches, both teams are eager to secure a strong performance. The stakes are high, and fans are expected to flock to the stadium to witness the action.
