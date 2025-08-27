Sports
Chivas Face Tough Challenge Against Monterrey in Liga MX Femenil
Guadalajara, Mexico — Las Chivas de Guadalajara are preparing to face a formidable opponent, Monterrey‘s Rayadas, in the eighth round of the Apertura 2025 at the Estadio Akron. The match on Ag. 26, 2025, is crucial for both teams, especially for the Rayadas as they attempt to break their mini slump.
The Chivas arrive motivated after a victory in the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas. However, they have struggled at home, managing only a draw against Cruz Azul and a narrow win over FC Juárez. They aim to improve their home performance in front of their fans.
Monterrey, historically one of the most successful teams in the league with four titles, has faced challenges this season, suffering heavy losses to Pumas and La Máquina. Despite a recent win against Santos Laguna, they only have 15 points, which is two ahead of Chivas.
Coach Amalia Valverde’s squad is looking to regain their footing after a stellar 2024 season when they were two-time champions. Meanwhile, Chivas coach Antonio Contreras sees this match as an opportunity to climb the standings and challenge their rivals, who have boasted seven wins, seven draws, and nine losses against Chivas in their history.
Both teams are seeking improvement, with Chivas also needing to address their away-game struggles after losses to Toluca and the Guerreras. Key players like Alicia Cervantes and Carolina Jaramillo remain at a high performance level.
This match marks the first of two encounters between the clubs, with an additional game scheduled against Tigres Femenil later this week. A positive result could significantly impact their upcoming matchups in the league.
