Sports
Chivas and Necaxa Clash in Crucial Apertura 2025 Showdown
Zapopan, Mexico — The Club Deportivo Guadalajara, known as Chivas, will face off against Necaxa this Tuesday, September 23, in a key match for both teams in the Liga MX Apertura 2025 tournament. The game is set to kick off at 7:07 PM local time at the Estadio Akron.
This will be the 10th matchday of the season, with both teams competing for crucial points in the race for playoff positions. Chivas is currently sitting in 13th place with 8 points, while Necaxa is just ahead in 12th with 9 points, both having played nine games.
The stakes are high as Chivas looks to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 loss to Toluca in their last match. Coach Gabriel Milito’s squad is determined to deliver a strong performance, hoping to reclaim their home advantage. The players to watch for Chivas include Armando González, Luis Romo, and Diego Del Campo, who are expected to play a crucial role.
Necaxa, on the other hand, arrives with some momentum after a narrow 1-0 victory over Puebla. Coach Fernando Gago, a former Chivas player, aims to build on that success and elevate his team’s performance. Kevin Rosero’s offensive capabilities and Agustín Palavecino’s midfield leadership will be essential for Necaxa.
Historically, Chivas holds an advantage in home encounters, remaining unbeaten in their last six matches against Necaxa at the Estadio Akron, with five wins and one draw. However, Necaxa is eager to break their streak of five winless away games.
The match will be available for streaming on various platforms, including Amazon Prime Video in Mexico, and through Telemundo Deportes and Fox Deportes for U.S. viewers. Fans can also catch the action through Peacock and other streaming services.
This matchup not only has implications for the standings but also promises excitement as both teams seek to establish themselves in the ongoing season.
