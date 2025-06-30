Chivas Prepares for Copa Bienestar Final Against Mineros

Zacatecas, Mexico – The Chivas of Guadalajara are set to face Mineros de Zacatecas in the final of the Copa por el Bienestar on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 6:30 PM local time. This match serves as a key preparation for the upcoming Apertura 2025 season, where coach Gabriel Milito aims to refine his team’s tactical execution.

This exciting final will take place at Estadio Carlos Vega Villalba, home ground of Mineros. The match can be streamed live on TUBI and Hi Sports, allowing fans to support their teams from anywhere.

In their path to the final, Chivas secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Santos Laguna, highlighted by Cade Cowell‘s two goals. Meanwhile, Mineros advanced by defeating Cruz Azul in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 2-2 regular-time draw.

The matchup between these two teams is notable as they have a limited history of facing each other in official competitions, with their last encounter ending in a scoreless draw last December. This match presents an opportunity for Chivas to claim their second pre-season title, having recently won the Copa Morelos against León.

As they prepare for the final, Milito has focused on maximizing the performance of key players, including Alan Pulido and Erick Gutiérrez, who are expected to play crucial roles. Chivas is determined to build momentum before the official league games begin.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the match, which not only offers a trophy but also a chance for Chivas to demonstrate their readiness for the upcoming season. The stage is set for an intense clash as the final whistle approaches.