Chivas Set for Key Match Against Tijuana This Weekend

Guadalajara, Mexico – This weekend, Chivas will face Tijuana in a crucial match for the Apertura 2025 tournament. Midfielder Efraín Álvarez, who previously played for Tijuana, emphasized the importance of winning this game.

“It’s an important match; we need to win. We haven’t been able to close out matches as we wanted,” Álvarez said. He noted that the team is on the right path and is focused on securing three points. “With the coach and the team, we are heading in the direction we want. Winning will open everything up for us,” he added.

Álvarez also reflected on his time with Tijuana, stating, “I had some beautiful moments here, but now I’m on the other side. We have to win here.” He acknowledged the significance of the rivalry and the atmosphere at Estadio Akron.

<pIn a candid moment, Álvarez admitted that during his time with Tijuana, he felt a heavy weight when facing Chivas. “When I was with Tijuana, you thought it was our home match, but it didn’t feel that way,” he shared, recognizing the challenge of playing against the passionate Chivas fans.

He expressed his excitement about representing Chivas and the support from their loyal fans. “It’s wonderful to be on this side now and have all the Chiva brothers supporting us. We hope to bring home a good result for them,” Álvarez concluded.

An online poll among Chivas fans showed that Álvarez was the top choice for a starting position in the upcoming match, beating out teammates Hugo Camberos and Santiago Sandoval. Fans are eager to see more of the new signing on the field.