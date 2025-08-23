Chivas Stages Epic Comeback with Late Goal to Draw 3-3

Guadalajara, Mexico – On August 22, 2025, Club Deportivo Guadalajara, affectionately known as Chivas, produced a remarkable comeback during their latest Liga MX match. After trailing by three goals at the 70th minute, the team fought hard to secure a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Armando González, a key player for the team, highlighted the turning point during halftime when Coach Gabriel Milito delivered an inspiring message. He urged the players to either continue sinking or rise to the challenge. “We had two options: to keep sinking or to rise up. There was no other choice,” González said.

He elaborated on the team’s determination, stating, “At one point, we looked at each other and said, ‘either they score five goals or we tie.’ We had to take risks and fight.”

Despite the impressive late rally, González expressed that the team was not entirely satisfied. “The first half was very bad. We had moments of distraction at the beginning of the second half that cost us points. We’re proud of our hunger to never give up, but we can do much better,” he told Fox after the match.

Chivas is now preparing for a crucial match against Cruz Azul on August 30, 2025, as they look to improve their standing in the Liga MX table. The upcoming game is vital, as the team faces some of the toughest opponents in the league. The match will take place at Estadio Akron at 7:07 PM, local time, and will be broadcast in Mexico through Amazon Prime and in the United States via Telemundo Deportes.