Chivas and Tigres UANL Clash in Key Liga MX Matchup

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Chivas de Guadalajara will face Tigres UANL in a crucial Liga MX matchup on Wednesday at Estadio Akron. The game kicks off at 9:05 PM ET.

Chivas, currently in 12th place, seeks to build on momentum from their recent 2-1 victory over rival Club América during El Clásico Nacional. This win improved their record to two wins, one draw, and four losses this season, earning them seven points.

‘We are determined to turn our season around,’ said Chivas manager Gabriel Milito. ‘Winning against América was just the beginning.’

Tigres, on the other hand, sits in fifth place with 14 points, coming off a goalless draw against Club León. Tigres has four wins, two draws, and one loss this season, showcasing a strong defense with two clean sheets in their last two matches.

The last encounter between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw, and both are eager to claim victory. Chivas hopes to advance to 10 points and increase their playoff chances.

Chivas is expected to start goalkeeper Tala Rangel and a back five including Bryan Gonzalez and Miguel Tapias. Notably, Roberto Alvarado will miss the match due to injury.

Tigres will rely on goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman and forward Ángel Correa, who has been a key player this season.

The match promises to be an exciting clash as both teams strive to improve their standing in the league.