Sports
Chivas and Tigres UANL Clash in Key Liga MX Matchup
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Chivas de Guadalajara will face Tigres UANL in a crucial Liga MX matchup on Wednesday at Estadio Akron. The game kicks off at 9:05 PM ET.
Chivas, currently in 12th place, seeks to build on momentum from their recent 2-1 victory over rival Club América during El Clásico Nacional. This win improved their record to two wins, one draw, and four losses this season, earning them seven points.
‘We are determined to turn our season around,’ said Chivas manager Gabriel Milito. ‘Winning against América was just the beginning.’
Tigres, on the other hand, sits in fifth place with 14 points, coming off a goalless draw against Club León. Tigres has four wins, two draws, and one loss this season, showcasing a strong defense with two clean sheets in their last two matches.
The last encounter between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw, and both are eager to claim victory. Chivas hopes to advance to 10 points and increase their playoff chances.
Chivas is expected to start goalkeeper Tala Rangel and a back five including Bryan Gonzalez and Miguel Tapias. Notably, Roberto Alvarado will miss the match due to injury.
Tigres will rely on goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman and forward Ángel Correa, who has been a key player this season.
The match promises to be an exciting clash as both teams strive to improve their standing in the league.
Recent Posts
- Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Outside U.S. Capitol
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’
- Calexico Store Faces Closure After Drug Violations Found
- Experts Discuss Rule of Law Under Trump Administration
- Trump and Sons Blame Left for Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
- Cro-Mags’ Flanagan Calls Out Bands for Tour Snubs