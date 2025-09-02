Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison Get Married: A Star-Studded Celebration

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Chloë Grace Moretz and model Kate Harrison have officially tied the knot during a ceremony over Labor Day weekend. The couple, who began dating in 2018, confirmed their engagement earlier this year on January 1, 2025.

The wedding took place after months of anticipation, with Moretz reflecting on her excitement about designing not just one but two engagement rings with her partner. ‘Both of our diamonds are Victorian diamonds, and we wanted to reset them in a Victorian sense,’ said Moretz. ‘I was excited to do something that felt like it could become our future family heirloom.’

In the days leading up to their wedding, Moretz and Harrison traveled to Paris for final fittings at the Louis Vuitton atelier. Moretz, an ambassador for the brand, shared her feelings with Vogue, stating, ‘We are overwhelmed in a good way.’ She expressed her enthusiasm about the final look of her wedding dress while also revealing that it would culminate in a very personal and non-traditional design.

Harrison, who also wore a custom gown designed by Louis Vuitton, spoke about her ceremony dress, emphasizing her long-standing admiration for the designer. ‘I wanted something that highlighted my silhouette and came in at my waist,’ she said.

As the wedding day approached, the couple maintained a traditional pace of keeping their outfits secret from one another. Moretz reiterated, ‘We’re doing all of this separately. When we got engaged, I knew immediately that I wanted Louis Vuitton to design my wedding dress.’

Both brides were joined by close friends and family, sharing the experience of their big day with those who had supported them throughout their journey. Moretz expressed her appreciation for having their closest friends involved, saying, ‘The biggest part of our relationship is our friendship.’

Following the ceremony, Moretz and Harrison were set to host a celebration filled with fun activities reflecting their shared interests, such as horseback riding and poker. ‘It’s about sharing things that Kate and I love with everyone that’s going to be there,’ Moretz explained.

Their union has garnered significant media attention, not just for their celebrity status but for their commitment to their personal and professional lives intertwined. Moretz, who has starred in hits like Carrie and The Miseducation of Cameron Post, seems ready to step into a new chapter alongside Harrison, further solidifying their bond.