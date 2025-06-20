Entertainment
Chloe Kim Races Myles Garrett Backwards, Loses in Fun Showdown
Cleveland, OH — Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim and NFL star Myles Garrett proved that competition can be fun during a playful race at a training facility on Thursday. The duo lined up for a sprint, but in a surprising twist, Garrett faced the opposite direction and raced backwards.
In the shared footage, the differences in their attire highlighted the playful nature of the contest. Kim, dressed in street clothes, didn’t appear to be giving her all, while Garrett sported workout gear, indicating he was ready for a serious competition, even if it was just for fun.
“99% sure I would’ve won if I wasn’t wearing jeans,” Kim joked, keeping the mood light despite the defeat.
This playful interaction comes after the two reportedly met at an anime awards show in Japan last month, where they were affectionate and admired by onlookers.
As fans look forward to seeing Kim in Northeast Ohio this fall, there’s speculation that her presence might bring some good luck to the Cleveland Browns. While the odds may not favor a change in the team’s fortunes, it promises to add some entertainment for the Dawg Pound.
