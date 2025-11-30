Entertainment
Chloé Zhao’s ‘Hamnet’: A Critical Examination of Grief and Art
Toronto, Canada — Chloé Zhao‘s highly anticipated film, “Hamnet,” debuts this week amid considerable acclaim and controversy. The movie, which adapts Maggie O'Farrell‘s novel about the life and death of William Shakespeare‘s son, Hamnet, has garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.
Set in the late 16th century, “Hamnet” tells the story of Shakespeare’s son, who died at the age of 11, presumably from the plague. Critics have highlighted the film’s exploration of grief, portraying Agnes (played by Jessie Buckley) as a mother confronting the profound loss of her child while attempting to connect with her husband, portrayed by Paul Mescal.
The film’s portrayal of this emotional landscape has inspired both praise and disdain. Some viewers left screenings in tears, while others found certain scenes too difficult to bear, leading to multiple walkouts during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where “Hamnet” won the People’s Choice Award. This accolade has positioned it as a potential award contender for the Oscar season.
Visual storytelling plays a significant role in Zhao’s work, which contrasts with her previous film “Nomadland.” Critics have noted her stylistic choices in “Hamnet,” such as the film’s lush cinematography and evocative score by Max Richter, incorporating his famous piece “On the Nature of Daylight.” This piece culminates in a powerful scene where Agnes connects with a character playing Hamlet, mirroring her own loss.
The film offers an interpretive lens on Shakespeare’s creative process and how personal tragedy may have influenced his works. Critics debate whether “Hamnet” romanticizes grief or serves as a sincere exploration of survival and artistic expression. In one critical review, the film was described as diving into the emotional depths of a parent’s grief but also criticized for oversimplifying the complexities of artistic creation.
In response to its reception, Zhao emphasizes the film’s goal: to reflect on how art emerges from personal experiences of love and loss. This intricate dance between tragedy and creativity has led to discussions on Zhao’s directorial choices and the character portrayals, with Buckley receiving particular acclaim for her heart-wrenching performance.
Ultimately, audiences will have the opportunity to experience “Hamnet” firsthand when it releases in theaters on November 26.
