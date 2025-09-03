Chloé Zhao Premieres Emotional Film ‘Hamnet’ at Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Director Chloé Zhao unveiled her new film “Hamnet” at the Telluride Film Festival on Friday night, captivating an audience with a heartfelt ritual before the screening. Known for her trabajos like “Nomadland” and “Eternals,” Zhao admitted to feeling speechless as she introduced a film about William Shakespeare‘s poignant family life.

Before the lights dimmed, Zhao guided the audience in a meditative exercise, asking them to close their eyes and connect with the moment by exhaling and tapping their chests in unison, saying, “This is my heart.” The emotional setup was a fitting prelude to a film exploring deep grief.

Adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel, “Hamnet” portrays the love story of Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, and chronicles the heart-wrenching loss of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet. Actor Paul Mescal brings Shakespeare to life, depicting not just the legendary figure but a vulnerable husband and father.

The film received rave reviews, showcasing Zhao’s shift from large-scale cosmic narratives to intimate human experiences. Audience members were visibly moved, with many reporting profound emotional reactions to the story.

Speaking to reporters the following morning, Zhao reflected on her journey from obscurity to acclaim. “Eight years ago, I was largely unknown, and now it feels surreal to be back here with such a personal story to tell,” she noted. Zhao won an Oscar for “Nomadland,” making history as the first woman of color to win the directing prize.

Despite her success, Zhao expressed apprehension following the mixed reviews of “Eternals.” She stated, “I walked through a painful fire with my last film, which makes me nervous about how audiences will receive ‘Hamnet.'” But the overwhelmingly positive audience response has reassured her as the festival continues.

Zhao also opened up about her personal connection to Shakespeare, revealing how his works were revered in her homeland of China. In her youth, she grappled with the complexity of Shakespeare’s language while immersing herself in his themes of loss and identity.

As the festival draws to a close, speculation is already building about the film’s potential during the upcoming awards season. However, Zhao emphasized the importance of remaining present and focused on the work, stating, “We made the film by being present. Today is all we have.” “Hamnet” stands as a testament to her evolution as a filmmaker and storyteller.