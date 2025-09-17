Chord Overstreet Reveals Full Frontal Playgirl Shoot on TV

LOS ANGELES, CA — Chord Overstreet, the 36-year-old actor known for his role on ‘Glee,’ shocked fans on Sunday by revealing that he posed for a full-frontal photoshoot for Playgirl magazine. The revelation came during an episode of ‘Celebrity Weakest Link,’ where he and his co-stars discussed various offers made to them during their careers.

During the episode, host Jane Krakowski brought up a $100,000 offer that Overstreet received while working on ‘Glee.’ When asked what the money was for, Overstreet candidly responded, ‘I got asked to do a full-frontal spread in Playgirl. We shot it, and the images were so… we shot it, we filmed it.’

The comment surprised his fellow contestants, generating laughs and gasps from the audience. Overstreet went on to share that he ended up pocketing the money, but the photos were eventually pulled from publication by his publicist. ‘So that… it’s out there. It’s out there somewhere,’ he added.

Krakowski, laughing, turned to the viewing audience and said, ‘America, I’m giving you a task. This is your mission, should you choose to accept. Find those Playgirls!’

Overstreet revealed that Playgirl approached him back in 2010 when he had just joined the cast of ‘Glee’ in its second season. Alongside Overstreet, other contestants in the episode included Amber Riley, who reached the final two with him.

Fans can catch the full episode of ‘Celebrity Weakest Link’ on Hulu now. Overstreet also stars in a new project, which premieres today, September 17, on Apple TV+. Last fall, he made waves when he appeared shirtless in an episode of ‘Doctor Odyssey.’